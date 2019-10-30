ALTON - Keep your spirits bright even after the Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony ends with a visit to the Riverbender.com Community Center Annual Holiday Open House November 22 from 7-10 p.m.

Hop on a trolley and travel to the Center for live music, games and crafts, door prizes, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Center will be festively decorated for the season and a trolley will transport individuals to and from the Center following the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Downtown Alton.

“The Annual Holiday Open House has been a staple of the Downtown Alton Christmas celebration for several years,” Riverbender.com Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “The event is free for all ages and runs from 7-10 p.m. It’s an evening full of activities, joy and smiles and a gift from the Center to the community.”

The Alton Youth Symphony Chamber Group will provide live holiday music from 7-8 p.m. Following the tree lighting downtown, Santa and Mrs. Claus and other holiday characters will join the fun. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on stage to hear the Christmas wishes of each child and pose for pictures. Visitors can visit the kitchen for snacks, enjoy free hot cocoa, play games and make crafts, and maybe even win a door prize.

“The Christmas season is such a wonderful time to celebrate with family and friends,” Allsman said. “The nostalgic feelings that accompany Christmas music and the beauty of decorations leave lasting impressions on individuals of all ages.”

Last year, nearly 400 people attended the event.

