GODFREY - Riverbender.com will broadcast the Village of Godfrey's board meetings on the first and third Tuesday of every month beginning tonight.

The Public Safety Meeting will start the night off at 6 p.m., followed by the Finance Meeting, then the Village Board Meeting. Riverbender.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said the meetings normally last an hour to an hour and a half for the three together.

Live coverage will begin tonight at 6 p.m.:

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1309

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he was appreciative of John Hentrich and Riverbender.com for the opportunity to live-stream the twice-a-month meetings.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I am very much looking forward to it," Mayor McCormick said. "I think it will open up doors to more people in our community. I am looking forward to tonight's test run. I see a good future in this program."

Hentrich thanked Matt Darr of Williams Office Supply, Jarvis Swope of the City of Alton, and Rich Beran, the Godfrey Village Engineer, for their assistance in the setup of the live stream.

Hentrich also thanked Mayor McCormick for always being supportive of Riverbender.com and stated that his willingness to have open meetings says a lot about how he runs the village.

"The other benefit of the live stream is that people can watch it without any concerns of COVID-19 exposure," Hentrich said. "Also, people can watch it remotely on their own time for free using the on-demand video section of Riverbender.com."

If you own a business and are interested in sponsoring the Village of Godfrey's meetings and more Community Videos, or if you are a municipality in the region that wants to live-stream your meetings, contact Hentrich at (618) 465-9850, extension 226.

More like this: