ALTON - Riverbender.com is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Schaake to the position of Sales and Marketing Manager. Amy joined the company just 6 months ago and in that short time has demonstrated outstanding achievement in the areas of customer service, administration, efficiency, and new product sales.

“Her level of commitment, enthusiasm, and drive has been unparalleled,” says owner John Hentrich. “She elevates the entire team and deserves the promotion and reward associated with it...” “I’m looking forward to her growing the sales organization and the company as a whole.”

Amy Schaake’s advertising career began in 1999 at the Alton Telegraph as the Advertising Administrative Assistant. Her position moved quickly to an outside sales consultant handling the automotive and real estate industry of the Riverbend community. Over the last five-plus years, Schaake served as the Director of Advertising at The Edwardsville Intelligencer. It is clear with her fast track career achievements that she knows what she wants to do and is good at it.

“In my previous positions with printing advertising, it became very obvious that my customers were shifting their investment to digital media,” said Amy. “Riverbender.com was the clear and established leader in this arena. Making the switch and getting right back to work has been very enjoyable and rewarding. I love working with everyone on this team and I plan to be here until I retire! I’m very excited about the service I’m providing my customers and the opportunities here.”

Please join us in welcoming and congratulating Amy to her new position with Riverbender.com and EdGlenToday.com

