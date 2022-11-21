ALTON - The Riverbender Tech Center is offering some unique gift ideas for the holidays. Their staff is dedicated to helping Riverbend families feel comfortable behind cell phones and computers.

Personal Technology Lessons:

Do you know someone who gets frustrated when using their cell phone or computer?

Are they afraid of being “hacked?”

Do they continually lose treasured photos?

The Riverbender Tech Center technicians are ready to meet with clients to answer questions and teach customers how to get the most out of their cell phones and computers. Customers can receive one-on-one help to learn how to use their cell phones or computers with little to no frustration. Bring your questions to them and schedule a 30-minute session for just $35. Schedule as many sessions as you need. No questions are too small and no prior knowledge needed.

Build Your Own Computer:

Do you have a young computer enthusiast?

Are you trying to encourage your child’s love of technology?

Parents can work with the Riverbender Tech Center staff to help identify computer parts for their child. Their staff will help you stay within your budget to design the perfect computer for your son/daughter. Take those parts home with you, wrap them, put them under the tree, and then schedule a time to have your child work side-by-side with a technician to build their own computer.

Cell Phone Repair:

Give the gift of a phone that’s almost as good as new! Give a family member a new screen to replace that cracked one. It’ll look brand new and you will save hundreds of dollars over purchasing a new one. The Riverbender Tech Center will install it while they wait!

Refurbished Laptops and Desktops for Sale:

The Riverbender Tech Center offers computers with upgrades to either Windows 10 or 11, brand new Solid State drives, and a warranty! And, their prices can’t be beat!

The Riverbender Tech Center is located at 312 Belle Street across the street from Mac’s Timeout in Downtown Alton. Reach them by phone at (618) 433-8989 or visit their website at RBTechCenter.com.

