ALTON - Riverbender Radio is once again celebrating Halloween weekend with a spooky soundtrack of traditional Halloween favorites and music from classic horror films and tv for the residents of the River Bend and beyond. Special programming will run on The Bridge station only from 3 p.m. to midnight today, Oct. 28th through Halloween.

Halloween has always been an important holiday for Riverbender.com since the site launched on Halloween day in 2005. The business has since participated in Alton's Annual Halloween Parade and other area parades on many occasions.

This is The Bridge station's second year providing special Halloween programming. And, leading up to Christmas, The Bridge will once again shift its sound to seasonal favorites.

This weekend you can expect popular songs I Put A Spell On You by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett, This Is Halloween by Michel Elias, Thriller, and Ghosts by Michael Jackson, Abracadabra by Steve Miller Band, Somebody's Watching Me by Rockwell, Dead Man's Arms by Bishop Briggs and more.

John Hentrich, owner/founder of Riverbender.com shares that Riverbender Radio is now available on your Amazon Alexa.

"Recently we've been working to get Riverbender Radio on Amazon Alexa to enhance our user's experience. If you have an Amazon Alexa device in your home you can now say 'Alexa, play The Bridge on the Radio,'" said Hentrich.

Article continues after sponsor message

The same can be said for Riverbender Radio's other stations, 'Alexa, play The Eagle on the Radio,' 'Alexa, play The River on the Radio.'

If you haven't had a chance to listen yet, download the Riverbender.com app on your phone and start streaming. Or scan the QR code in this article with your camera app and begin listening right away. The radio player works on a desktop computer, smartphone, tablet, or any device connected to the Internet. If you are in your car you can use Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay. Listeners can provide feedback on the songs played by giving a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down”. You can even make song requests.

Happy Halloween to you and your family from everyone at Riverbender.com and Riverbender Radio's The Bridge.

For more information visit RiverbenderRadio.com.

Businesses that would like to advertise on Riverbender Radio can contact Riverbender.com at (618) 465-9850.

More like this: