ALTON - The Riverbender Community Center Princess Tea Party brought in a packed house on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Princess Tea Party offered a magical afternoon for many local kids, ages 2-8. Many kids came dressed in their best tea party attire and princess outfits for an afternoon of mingling with princesses, snacks, and a performance.

The packed event space showcased the popularity of the annual event. Edwardsville High School Drama brought the magic to life, performing a special storybook style act. Many favorite Disney princesses were in attendance to the tea party and happily interacted and took photos with everyone. Each princess and a few princes took their time meeting and greeting with each guest, further setting the scene for the fairytale style party. Juice and cookies were served up for guests to enjoy while watching the entertainment.

Funds of the tea party benefited the Riverbender Community Center. Donations that help the center continue to do what they do, making an impact within the community. RiverBender Community Center offers many programs and activities for local youth throughout the Riverbend and the surrounding area. Their website has information on their offerings as well as upcoming events: https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org

More like this: