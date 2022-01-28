Riverbender Community Center Re-Opening After Almost 2 Years
ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center will again open its doors to 5th - 9th grade students for their Friday Night Open Play beginning February 4th, 2022 from 6:30 - 10:00 p.m. and each Friday forward.
The Riverbender.com Community Center (RBCC) located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton has been closed due to the pandemic for nearly two years.
The Board of Advisors have put many safety measures in place to ensure that children attending will be able to enjoy the facility with minimal concern.
Families can register and pre-purchase their tickets here: https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/tickets
"Families continually ask our team when we would again offer our popular Friday Night Open Play events," said Lucinda Lowe, RBCC Board President, "Our volunteers are extremely excited to open our doors again on Friday, February 4th."
The only community event that occurred at the Center in 2021 was the Holiday Open House $25,000 Toy Give-Away where hundreds of parents and children attended, met Santa Claus, and picked a gift to take home. The Center, however, has been open for the past few months for private rentals such as birthday parties, showers, etc., and will continue to do so.
“Our children’s social opportunities have been limited for the past few years due to Covid and our team has implemented protocols similar to our schools in order to put the safety of our kids up front,” said Lowe. “We are ready to start having some fun!”
Volunteers are always needed. We use signup genius to schedule and track volunteers. Click here to signup as a volunteer or contact Daniel Nosce at (618) 530-7291 if you have an interest in becoming part of our volunteer team. The Center would love to have you!
Visit https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/ for more information.