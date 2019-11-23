SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The Riverbender Community Center opened its doors to the public for a free and festive celebration Friday night following the Alton Tree Lighting.

Games, crafts, and music were among the many offerings held at Riverbender Community Center as attendees of the tree lighting rushed over to warm up and continue celebrating the start of the Christmas season.

The open house served as a way to show Alton locals all of the many offerings at the center, something that some attendees weren’t even aware of.

“We headed here after the tree lighting, it’s our first time seeing the Community Center! There is so much to do here! We’ve learned a lot about what the center does and the events they host. We will be back for future events, the kids are having a lot of fun,” said Sandra Benson of Alton.

The center was packed with families and kids who caught the trolley to the center from the tree lighting. All levels of the center had activities going on. The arts and crafts a favorite of younger attendees, while older kids enjoyed playing the arcade games at the center. The snack bar was also open, where attendees grabbed something to eat after enjoying all the activities the evening had to offer.

“My family has been to the Center many times before. It’s a great thing to have in Alton. A nice and safe place for kids to hang out. We’ve been to many great events put on here,” said Tamara Weiss.

Live orchestral performances held inside the center were another big hit with attendees. The chance to enjoy live Christmas music added to the magic as Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop by the center. The festively decorated center made for many great photo ops with the Christmas characters that stopped by the celebration. A bake sale and raffle held during the event benefited the center to help them continue doing what they do, though the event was completely free to attend.

Riverbender Community Center offers programs and hosts events for kids to hang out, have fun, and learn within a safe environment. For more information check out their website https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RBCCAlton/

