ALTON - The historic Riverbender Building at 200 W Third St. in downtown Alton has undergone some major renovations in the last year and has affordable, modernized office space to offer the local business community.

Originally opened as the First National Bank in October of 1925, the building is approaching its 100th anniversary, underscoring the need to keep things maintained and marketable. Property manager Luke Grant and several renovators have been hard at work refurbishing, furnishing, fixing, painting and upgrading several aspects of the building to make it suitable for new tenants.

“The main thought and goal [was] to get this building from being 100 years old in its existing state to a well-functioning, operating system that’s clean and refreshed and refurbished,” Grant said. “Obviously, the investors want to do that just for the ‘new age’ of people renting office space, as that’s what they’re looking for.”

All suites, hallways, stairwells and restrooms have been repainted, and all suites from floors 4-7 have been converted to luxury vinyl plank wood flooring. The elevators have had new lighting installed and have also been repainted, along with the exterior of the building, which has new uplighting installed.

Suites and bathrooms have been refurbished with updated fixtures and new toilets. The lobby, offices and hallways also have new furniture and pictures, and the office doors have been walnut stained and have new suite numbers. All floors have new furnaces and new gas lines and air conditioning units have been installed.

Grant said there were a few things that make the Riverbender Building stand out from some of the other office spaces available in the area.

“Location is a huge part of it, being where the building is positioned - in the heart of the city there - with immediate access to city restaurants and functions of whatever variety,” Grant said. “Also, I would say besides location, the community … there’s different floors of tenants and they’re all more than welcome to do things such as collaboration or even have other businesses that they can walk there and use their function for whatever they desire.”

Riverbender.com is the anchor tenant of the Riverbender Building; Riverbender.com owner John Hentrich sold the building to Grant last July, and renovations have been taking place ever since. Hentrich said selling the building has given him more time to focus on his business.

“Riverbender.com has been my core business for nearly 15 years. As the business continues to grow, it requires more and more of my time,” Hentrich said. “I loved owning the building and working with all the people who have had businesses here but as you can imagine, managing a hundred-year-old building filled with nearly 35 businesses was a full-time job in itself.”

“Selling the building and all the responsibilities that go along with it gives me much more time to focus on my core business and a few of my other endeavors,” Hentrich said.

With recently renovated offices and a prime location in downtown Alton, another major appeal to the Riverbender Building is its low, all-inclusive pricing, Grant said.

“Where we are positioned with rent, it’s a lot less expensive than a lot of the other options around,” Grant said. “The beauty of them is they’re full-service, so when you rent with us, you don’t worry about extra utility bills and all these additional, incurred costs - it’s just kind of a one-stop shop and the owner takes care of the rest of the things like janitorial, trash removal and all that good stuff.”

To learn more about the Riverbender Building and the office space available, visit riverbender.com/officespace, call 314-666-4018 or email luke@skylinemore.com.

