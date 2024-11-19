It’s almost time for the holiday season. Fa-la-la-la-nope.

Confession: I’m not a big fan of the holidays. It’s just not my favorite time of year.

I know, I know…Bah humbug. I’m a total Scrooge, especially when I look around at all the people who are already listening to Christmas music while prepping their Thanksgiving menus. My last-minute gifts and seasonal depression are a lot less merry.

I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. There are a lot of people who get the “winter blues,” who cringe away from Christmas. The holiday season can be difficult for people, and that may be especially true this year.



A lot of people are overwhelmed, frustrated, angry with one another. A lot of people have the same Grinch-y attitude that I do.

There’s been something in the air for a long time. Blame it on the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic, contentious politics, the grind of daily life. However you slice it, people are angrier and less patient with one another than ever before, or at least it seems that way.

I know I’m less kind than I used to be, so it stands to reason that others feel the same exhaustion that I do. I’m tired. The holidays, with all their forced cheeriness, turn me into Charlie Brown.

My challenge this holiday season is to not let that exhaustion ruin something that could be really good. I’m reminding myself that it’s a gift to celebrate. Instead of focusing on what isn’t in my life or who isn’t at the table, I’m trying to center my attention on the people who are there, the things I do have.

For example: I was recently at my family’s Thanksgiving celebration, which was wonderful. I have a Friendsgiving lined up for Black Friday, and I can’t wait. And at RiverBender.com, we’re having our very first Work Thanksgiving later this week, where all of us team members will come together to provide a meal for one another.

I might not be singing Christmas carols, but even I can admit that this is a total gift. To be surrounded by people who care about each other, people who want to share a meal with me, is a blessing.

I’m challenging myself to choose kindness this season — and every season, but especially during these dark, cold months when everyone could really use some kindness.

People are angry, frustrated, tired. I get it; me, too. We all have our reasons.

But at the end of the day, all we can really do is support each other. So whether that’s by sharing a meal together, shoveling snow off the neighbor’s driveway, or just wishing each other a happy holiday season, let’s do that.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and as the end-of-year holidays approach, I’m calling on all of us to foster good. Find it, or make it yourself. That’s the best gift of all.

