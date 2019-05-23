TROY - The Riverbend Rippers 14u fastpitch team ended their season as champions of the Spring Slugfest tournament hosted by Esprit Metro on May 17-19 in Troy, Illinois.

The Rippers went an undefeated 6-0 in the tourney with pitcher Reese Downing tossing a no-hitter on the way to the Championship game against the St. Louis Stix 05. The Rippers defeated the Stix 8-1 behind pitcher Lauren Lenihan who struck out 13 while walking one. Tracy Scroggins hit a home run in the third inning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rippers finish the season 15-3 with two tournament championships and 1 second place finish.

Team members pictured are: front row L-R-- Lauren Lenihan, JoJo Adams, Madelyn Davis, Riley Rosentreter, Blythe Roloff. Back row L-R--Paige Missey, Tracy Scroggins, Reese Downing, Josie Patterson, Reese Plont, Kari Kruger. The Riverbend Rippers are coached by Amanda Evola, Jason Roloff, and Frank Lenihan.