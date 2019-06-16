ALTON - The American Cancer Society's Riverbend Relay for Life changed locations from the Amphitheater to Alton Public School Stadium but was still very well received and once again made the goal, topping $100,000.

The Riverbend Relay for Life is the ACS' annual signature fundraiser event, David Watts, a spokesperson for ACS, said. A variety of activities were held during the evening at Public School Stadium.

"The community comes out for this event and teams raise money throughout the entire year," Watts said. "This is a culmination activity to help hopefully reach the goal each year for the Riverbend."

The Riverbend Relay for Life was held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at Alton Public School Stadium. The event was moved from the Amphitheater to Alton Public School Stadium because of the flood conditions in Downtown Alton.

There was a 5K at Public School Stadium to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

