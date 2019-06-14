ALTON - The Riverbend Relay for Life event is set for 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at Alton Public School Stadium. The event was moved from the Amphitheater to Alton Public School Stadium.

There will be a 5K at Public School Stadium to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Each race registration receives a themed tank top with entry fee. Participants are urged to dress in their best superhero gear and show your spirit as we raise money to find a cure for cancer.

If you have a relay team, your registration will be credited to your fundraising efforts. Registration is $25 per person.

Race day packet pick up will start at 5:00 p.m. at the race location. The race will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

This is a fun run/walk. First place male and female will receive a medal and there will be a prize for best costume.

Race day registration will be available onsite.

Find this event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2207845819531280/

