ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, in conjunction with the Madison County Health Department, will be providing COVID-19 testing this Wednesday, August 12, and Saturday, August 15.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wednesday's coronavirus testing will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday's COVID-19 testing will be held at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E 6th St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

More like this:

Event Lead Explains Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship Schedule and Community
Yesterday
IDPH Adds More Zip Codes to Lead Testing List
Jul 6, 2025
What to Expect at Next Month's Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship
Jun 13, 2025
Women's Health Fair to Offer Free Screenings, Therapy Dogs, More
Apr 29, 2025
Racer Explains Preparation and Passion Ahead of Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship
2 days ago

 