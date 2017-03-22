ALTON - Riverbend Kitchen and Millwork, LLC announced the promotion of Deehan Coffman to General Manager. She will be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the company.

“Deehan has been a key part of our success and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position”, said Terri Hart, owner of Riverbend Kitchen and Millwork, LLC.

Deehan, 37, has been with the company since opening their doors in 2014 beginning as an

Administrative Assistant then serving as the Office Manager prior to this new promotion. She lives in Grafton, IL with her husband and three sons.

Riverbend Kitchen and Millwork, LLC was founded in 2014 by Terri Hart and provides cabinets, countertops, doors, base, case, windows, etc. as well as kitchen and bath design services.

