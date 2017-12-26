Erin Hampton has accepted the position of Interior Design Sales Associate with RKM.

This decision is part of RKM’s strategic move to expand its products and services. With Erin’s addition to the staff, RKM will now offer professional design services that include color consultations, space planning, decorating, and much more.

Erin graduated from Jersey Community High School in 2008. Soon thereafter, she joined the United States Navy where Erin proudly served her country for five years. The Navy provided her with the opportunity to travel the world and to meet some truly amazing people.

Among these travel opportunities was the opportunity to participate in the refurbishing of a hospital in Ghana, Africa. Seeing the joy and excitement in the faces of the locals and the hospital’s employees upon the project’s completion proved to be a life altering experience and provided direction for life after the Navy.

After completing her enlistment, Erin enrolled in The Art Institute of St. Louis where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Interior Design. While attending college, she worked as an assistant designer for Becky Robbins Designs. This position enabled Erin to utilize her formal education and secure hands-on experience in the industry.

Erin believes that everyone can create a home that they love, and said she would be honored to help you create yours.

