Relive the 108th Alton Halloween Parade from Downtown Alton

ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade always features several Jeep groups, but Shannon Schneider says Riverbend Jeeps is about much more than a parade.

On Oct. 31, 2025, the Riverbend Jeeps club was preparing to show off ten Jeeps in the parade. President Schneider explained that while all of the members enjoy participating in parades or taking drives together, they do a lot to help the community, too.

“We’re a non-for-profit organization,” she said.

As part of their mission, the club focuses on giving back to the community. They frequently volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for local kids. The organization also hosts “a lot of fundraisers” for Hope Animal Rescues, including a poker run on the last Saturday of September every year.

Schneider encourages people to visit the club’s official Facebook page for more information about their events and volunteerism.