ALTON - On May 11, 2017, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services will host its 24th Annual Circle of Care dinner at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons at 5:30 p.m. This annual event, which honors area residents who exemplify what it means to care for the community in which they live, work, and raise their family, will add Randy and Beth Gori to a highly respected list of Circle of Care honorees. The Gori’s philanthropic contributions and time spent volunteering in their surrounding communities have made a positive difference in the Greater St. Louis area, particularly Madison County where they live and operate a business.

Beth and Randy, both attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, passionately serve their community in and out of the courtroom. Randy currently serves on the “A Better Place to Play” Campaign as an executive committee member. The campaign was created to raise money for local parks projects in Edwardsville. Randy is also a board member for the Boy Scouts of America and the EGHM Foundation. Beth is a board member for Friends of the Wildey, whose contributions and support have turned the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville back into a downtown staple for the Metro East to enjoy. Beth also serves on the board of Partners for Pets, and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Together, Randy and Beth serve as co-presidents of the SLU Alumni Board. Gori Julian & Associates is also a member and host sponsor of the “Get to know the Metro-East” campaign, whose mission is to bring awareness and programs to the communities in the Metro-East.

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services recognizes and greatly admires Beth and Randy’s generosity and support for the Metro-East community and its organization in particular, which works to serve underprivileged children and families in Madison County. “Beth and Randy are shining examples of what being a good citizen and corporate citizen means. They lend their time when asked and do everything they can to support local charities in need. They have been generous to our organization and so many others in the area,” said Chuck Parr, president of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

Gori Julian & Associates have financially supported more than 150 local organizations, totaling a contribution of $2.2 million since the firm opened in 2008. Randy and Beth both play a very active role in helping shape their communities’ youth members into future leaders of the Metro-east. As an example, under their direction Gori Julian & Associates recently donated $100,000 to the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities’ “Conversation Towards a Brighter Future” initiative happening in Madison County schools to help replace polarized conversations with more positive dialogue in our society.

“My wife and I are honored to receive this award from such a respected organization, that always strives to make a positive impact in the life of so many children in the Metro-East,” said Randy Gori. “We both believe in giving back to the community and being generous with our time whenever possible. We also both strongly believe in strong family ties and try to show our children as much as we can the importance of a strong family unit and two parents who both work actively to give back to the community. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is an organization that tries to mirror many of these same qualities in the families they serve so we appreciate their work in the community and this honor.”

Randy and Beth Gori live in Edwardsville. They have two children, Ethan and Grace.

Sponsorships, reservations and donations are being accepted now for the event with all proceeds benefiting the children and families enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Reservations are $75 a person and must be made by May 3, 2017.

To make a reservation or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please call (618) 463-5946 or visit https://www.riverbendfamilies.org.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

About Riverbend Head Start & Family Services

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a non-profit agency that provides children living in poverty or challenged with special circumstances with an early childhood education through our Head Start and Early Head Start programs. We are a comprehensive program and work with the families on nutrition, unemployment, education challenges and more. Our mission is to enable children and families to develop the positive skills to meet life’s challenges.

