RiverBend Growth Association's YAC makes huge difference in youth
ALTON - Area students had a special morning at Riverbender.com Community Center, celebrating the success of the Young Adults Committee of the RiverBend Growth Association.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Amber Scott, vice president for marketing and communications for 1st Mid America Credit Union, was the key presenter during Monday’s celebration with RiverBend Growth Association President Monica Bristow. The mission of the YAC Committee is to teach students the importance of giving back to their community.
There were 10 students from five schools selected and five mentors from the RBGA to work with the students. Students partner with a non-profit and arrange for five volunteer experiences, one each month December to April.
Bristow said the YAC has been in existence with the RBGA for 25-plus years. About six years ago, the focus was switched more to the community and non-profits.
“It is an awesome, uplifting and amazing experience for these students,” she said. “Every one of the kids talked about the program being an eye-opening experience. I think it leaves a lasting impression on all of them.”
This year the students prepared for the Christmas toys and food giveaways with Community Hope Center, played activities and had breakfast with children at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, brainstormed on ways to bring education about abuse to teens at Madison County Child Advocacy Center, had a small Olympics event at Kreative Kids, and painted with residents at Beverly Farms.
The students organized and implemented a fundraiser. This marked the fourth year for trivia. Proceeds benefit one of the students with a college scholarship and one of the non-profits with a financial contribution.
Each student, if they wanted, had a part in the presentation: announcing 50/50, awarding raffle winners, explaining “head to toe”, etc.
Students write an article as an overview of their volunteer projects, which are included in the RBGA’s newsletter and on the website.
Bristow said the benefits of the YAC range from:
Exposure to the organizations within our community
Receive letters of recommendations
Financial rewards
Skill development: public speaking, leadership, organization, sales/marketing, time management
Friendships
YAC Committee Members this past year were:
Alexandra Cope, Centerstone
Trish Holmes, RiverBend Growth Association
Lindsey Kahl, Shell Community Federal Credit Union
Jeff Lauritzen, COUNTRY Financial
Amber Scott, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
Cindy Smalley, Cope Plastics
These are the students involved in the program:
AHS:
Senior Jake Bohn and Junior Annie Maynard
Mentor: Cindy Smalley Cope Plastics
NP: Beverly Farm Foundation
CM:
Senior Jack Walker and Junior Allie Troeckler
Mentor: Amber Scott of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
NP: Kreative Kids
EAWR:
Senior Cameron Foust and Junior Haley Shewmake
Mentor: Lindsey Kahl of Midwest Members Credit Union
NP: Madison County Child Advocacy Center
MCHS:
Senior Tommy Morrissey and Junior Alex Cousley
Mentor: Jeff Lauritzen with Country Financial
NP: Community Hope Center
ROX:
Senior Kara Meyer and Junior Taylor Antoine
Mentor: Alex Cope of WellSpring Resources
NP: Riverbend Headstart & Family Services
The trivia night fund-raising event raised $6,000 for YAC. $3,000 for college and the other went to one YAC student and the other half a non-profit.
The non-profit is selected by the 10 students and Beverly Farm was the one chosen.
Jake Bohn was the student selected for the $3,000 scholarship based on points for attendance, fund-raising, and other factors.
More like this: