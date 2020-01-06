GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) hosts its Annual Dinner Meeting where they honor community leaders and those that have made the Riverbend area a great place to live and work. The Annual Dinner Meeting is January 23rd, 2020 at the Commons on Lewis & Clark Community College Godfrey campus. The event begins at 5:00 PM with networking and registration; dinner at 6:15 PM with the program at 7 PM. The Annual Dinner Meeting is in coordination with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau who will present their Spirit of Tourism Award winner.

The RiverBend Growth Association will honor the 2019 Small Businesses of the Month, the Chairs of active committees, and the 2019 Chairman, Rob Schwartz of Busey Bank. The RBGA will say thank you to those who are leaving the Board of Directors, and welcome new members to the Board of Directors. Chairman Rob Schwartz will hand over the gavel to the 2020 Chairman Brad Goacher, Alton Memorial Hospital. The Young Adults Committee (YAC) students will be in attendance so guests can learn more about the committee’s goals and objectives. The YAC will also be fundraising at the event to raise money for their scholarship fund and their donation to a Riverbend non-profit organization.

At the Annual Dinner Meeting the RBGA will commemorate three community leaders who have showed extemporary leadership and contributions to the Riverbend area. The award winners are Michael Haynes, Executive Director of Alton Parks and Recreation Department, Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, and the Riverbend CEO Program. These award winners have empowered the future leaders of the Riverbend and are being recognized for their dedication to Riverbend youth.

All members of the RiverBend Growth Association are encouraged to attend this annual event to show their support of the Riverbend Region. Individual tickets are available and sponsorships are available as well. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight and recognition at the event, the Growth Association’s website, and social media page. If you are interested in an individual ticket or a sponsorship please visit our website at www.growthassociation.com, call the office at 618-467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com. Sponsorship deadline is January 17th, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community

More like this: