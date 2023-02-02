GODFREY – The RiverBend Growth Association added four more members to its organization to kick off its new year. New members included Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, Final Touch Salon and Boutique, CJ’s Juicery, and Just Right Organizing.

Founded in 1949, the Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River is one of about 1,200 clubs in 63 countries. The original Zonta Club was formed in 1919. The organization was begun to advocate for and assist aspiring female business professionals.

The Zonta Club also works to increase awareness about the negative impact of child marriage and advocates for legislation throughout the United States to prevent the marriage of anyone under 18 years of age. The local group supports the Oasis Women’s Center and also awards scholarships to women pursuing advanced education at Lewis and Clark Community College.

To become a member of the Zonta Club, one must be a female employed as a professional or a businesswoman. For more information about Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River call (618) 409-7830 or visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/ZontaAWR.

Final Touch Salon and Boutique is an official OLAPLEX® salon owned by Stylist Tabitha Fuchs. Located at 7018 Montclair Ave., Godfrey, Final Touch Salon and Boutique offers a wide array of hair care and styling, makeup, wedding and party options for men, women, and children. Party, special events, and destination options are also available.

Fuchs is joined by Stylist Kelli Taylor, along with three other salon and boutique professionals. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; and from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. The salon is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

To learn more about all the possibilities offered by Final Touch Salon and Boutique, visit online at ftsalon.com or call (618) 433-9528. On Facebook, follow them at facebook.com/FinalTouchSB.

CJ’s Juicery specializes in fresh, cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juice. All vegan, and plant-based. Opened in January 2020, this one-of-a-kind dining spot is in Alton at 415 Ridge St., Suite A.

CJ’s Juicery features rotating daily specials including soups, bagel sandwiches, and other vegetarian favorites. Owner and Founder Courtney-Jean McLaughlin opened the establishment with a vision to offer the community healthy drink and food alternatives.

“CJ’s began by specializing in fresh cold pressed juice and has now expanded the menu to include Smoothies, Smoothie/Acai bowls, Boba Tea and Fruit Lattes,” noted McLaughlin.

“I’m joining the RiverBend Growth Association to grow in the Riverbend area,” she added. “I’m hoping to gain an even better following and support from people who are also on their healing journey, like me, and need a helping hand on where to start. That’s what CJ’s is here for – to show you that eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult, bland, or unfulfilling.”

Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, CJ’s Juicery offers the community an extensive menu of healthy drink and food alternatives to enjoy with each visit.

For more information, reach out to (618) 419-3684 or visit CJ’s Juicery on Facebook at facebook.com/CJs-Juicery-121847372543509/.

Just Right Organizing is a professional organizer service available throughout the Riverbend. Locations served include Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, East Alton, Wood River, Rosewood Heights, Roxana, Bethalto, Grafton, Brighton, and more.

Owner Kalli Erwin said, “I provide a no-judgment approach to organizing. I enjoy getting to support individuals and small businesses with decluttering, organizing, and enhancing flow in homes and companies. The ultimate goal is to make spaces and processes just right for you and your needs.

Included among Just Right’s organizing services for the home: kitchen pantries, toy rooms, and home offices. And for small businesses: employee manuals, training procedures, supplies, and more.

“I have joined the RBGA to be a part of a community of professionals in our area,” Erwin noted. “And to increase awareness while supporting the other businesses in the Association. I hope to gain support with my business endeavors, and I look forward to the synergy that comes with the RBGA involvement.”

For more information about Just Right Organizing, call (618) 702-9040 or visit online at justrightorganizing.wixsite.com/home.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit growthassociation.com online or call (618) 467-2280.

