ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association held its Annual Dinner Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Augie Wuellner, Chairman of the Growth Association, called the meeting of the Growth Association to order by announcing seven board members being elected for their second 3-year term. The seven elected were Dale Blachford of Liberty Bank, Don Retzlaff of Argosy Casino, Lori Artis of Lewis and Clark Community College, Steve Thompson of Carrollton Bank, Scott Reichmann of Barber Murphy Group, Mike Fitzgerald of Scheffel Boyle and Rob Schwartz of The Bank of Edwardsville.

Wuellner also announced four new board members including John Barnard of Simmons Hanley Conroy, Doug Cobb of Carpenters Union Local 664, Tim Kuebrich of Lake Drive Logistics and Brad Goacher of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Brett Stawar, President of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, presented the evening's first award, the Spirit of Tourism Award, to the City of Alton, Madison County Transit and Amtrak for the new Alton train station.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen 24 million dollars spent more wisely,” Mayor of Alton Brant Walker said of the new station.

Al Womack and the Alton Boys and Girls Club were present the first Chairman’s Award for the “Passport to Manhood” program.

“We meet every Monday and we talk about something different,” Womack said about the program. “Self esteem, commitment, respect for authority, respect for the ladies, anything that applies to our young men being responsible citizens.”

The Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee received the second Chairman’s Award for their work on improving the “infrastructure and facilities in the park that sees over one million visits each year.”

Ty Bechel with Amare received the third award as they work toward their mission to advocate, communicate and encourage change for those suffering for drug and alcohol addiction, depression and suicidal ideologies.

Heinz Peter with Lockhaven Golf Course was presented the final Chairman’s Award for their investment in making improvements to the course and the building which is now accepting wedding reception reservations for the first time in five years.

After turning the gavel over to John Roberts, outgoing chairman Wuellner received the last award of the night.

“Augie, we would like to publicly thank you for your enthusiasm and effervescence in leading this organization,” Roberts said. “Your commitment to the association is very much appreciated. Thank you Augie for your continued hard work and dedication to the Growth Association. May this clock be a constant reminder to you of our appreciation for you time and leadership.”

Wuellner also recognized the 2017 Small Business of the Month Award winners during Thursday’s ceremony including Alton Sports Tap, Midwest Basement Tech., Gentlin’s on Broadway, Karen Wilson State Farm, Liever Vision Center, Werts Welding and Tank Services, Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe, Tom Lane Insurance and Financial Services, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System, RE/MAX RiverBend, Bluff City Grill and Riverbender.com.

Association committee chairs from the promotion's Small Business of the Month, women’s seminar planning, young adults and ambassador’s committee were also recognized for their work with the Growth Association. Carol Wylie, Amy Schaake, Neena Frisch, Martha Schultz, Pat Schwarte, Lindsey Kahl, and Alex St. Peters were all recognized for their efforts.

