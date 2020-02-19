Alton - The RiverBend Growth Association has named WBGZ Radio as its Small Business of the Month for February 2020.

WBGZ Radio, also known as The Big Z Radio or altondailynews.com, is the Riverbend’s one and only community radio station. With studios located in Alton, Illinois, they have been broadcasting local news, information, and sports for over 70 years. They are live with local programming 7 days per week. They broadcast more than 125 local high school sporting events per year and they are the home for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini football and basketball.

In February 2020 WBGZ Radio launched their new station My Mix 94.3, the best mix of the greatest hits of the 60’s and 70’s. This will be played on 94.3 FM, and the Big Z has moved to 107.1 FM; it is also possible to listen to the Big Z on 1570 AM. Both shows are available to stream live on altondailynews.com. This new format will bring a fresh mix of radio to the Riverbend.

WBGZ Radio can be heard primarily in Madison County, Jersey County, and southern Macoupin County in Illinois, and eastern St. Charles and northern St. Louis County in Missouri. They make for a great local community partner when it comes to advertising in the Riverbend. If your organization is looking to advertise with the only community radio station in the Riverbend area contact WBGZ Radio today.

WBGZ Radio is located at 227 Market St. Alton Illinois 62002. To contact the radio station, call 618-465-3535. Their broadcast stations are 94.3 FM for My Mix, and 107.1 FM and 1570 AM for the Big Z. At altondailynews.com there are podcasts, local news, local sports, and more.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

