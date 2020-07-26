ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Toddle Towne Learning Centers, Inc. as its Small Business of the Month for July 2020.

Toddle Towne Learning Centers, Inc. has operated under continuous local ownership and management since first providing care in 1967 at a converted house in East Alton licensed for 35 children. Under the leadership of Peggy Funkhouser, Charles Pelan, Walter Ahlemeyer, and their various family members, Toddle Towne Learning Centers has grown into two facilities in Alton and East Alton. Through their continuous growth Toddle Towne Learning Centers demonstrates the long-term reliability and the excellence for quality care and educational experiences. At Toddle Towne Learning Centers children learn while they play, and play while they learn.

The Mission, Goals, and Philosophy of Toddle Towne Learning Centers are to provide reliable, safe, high quality care and education for children in a format that working parents can use with convenience and confidence; a center where each child is encouraged to develop optimally in an environment that is emotionally nurturing, intellectually stimulating, and physically challenging. The Children of Toddle Towne Learning Centers are given the freedom to develop as individuals while learning independence and self-control. The building’s design and maintenance encourage appropriate behavior by staff and children through a daily schedule, and through the way the staff uses techniques that encourage desired behaviors. The three major components to Toddle Towne Learning Canters’ theme based (the use of themes serves as a framework around which academic activities are organized) curriculum are a prepared environment, planned group activities, and basic skills.

For the past 50 years Toddle Towne Learning Centers has been a cornerstone for teaching and socializing the children of the Riverbend. The inclusive learning centers focus on a fun, friendly learning environment that encourages learning and socialization. The average staff turnover of most learning centers is about three months, but at Toddle Towne Learning Centers the turnover rate is 6 and a half years. This shows that not only Toddle Towne Learning Centers, but their staff as well, will be there for the children of the Riverbend. It has even been said that teachers can pick out a Toddle Towne Learning Center child in class by the child’s willingness and readiness to learn.

To learn more about Toddle Towne Learning Centers, Inc. visit www.toddletowne.com. There are two locations in the Riverbend. The Alton center is located at 3839 Humbert Rd. Alton, Illinois and can be reached by phone at 618-462-8852. The East Alton center is located at 163 N. Shamrock Ave. East Alton Illinois and can be reached by phone at 618-258-7444. Make sure to like and follow their Facebook page, @AltonTTLC and @EastAltonTTLC.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

