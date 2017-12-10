ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association awarded Riverbender.com for Small Business of the Month for December.

Owner John Hentrich thanked the Growth Association for the honor and for being previously presented The Captain of the RiverBend Award.

“The recognition and encouragement we get from our followers is what keeps us going, pushing us to work harder everyday," Hentrich said. "Everywhere I go people tell me how much they appreciate our service to the community. They tell me they love our news, sports and local community video. They tell me they love all the rich content that is on our website, and with over a quarter of a million visitors each month it’s obvious that this team's hard work is paying off. I guess this is what you get when you find people who love their job and love the team they work with.”

RBGA Interim President ,John Keller, congratulated and also thanked Hentrich for showing a commitment to the community’s youth with the Riverbender.com Community Center.

“It’s a very active and viable part of the community,” Keller added.

For more information on the RiverBend Growth Association visit www.growthassociation.com.

