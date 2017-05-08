GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Lieber Vision Center its Small Business of the Month.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month.  Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Lieber Vision Center contact them at (618) 465-6000 or visit them on-line at www.doclieber.com.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor?  Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

