ALTON - The Riverbend Growth Association has named Heitz Optical as its Small Business of the Month for November 2019.

Heitz Optical, for three generations and counting, works with the belief that service is everything. At Heitz, they offer the Riverbend community eye care and eyewear with superior quality. Their staff is well qualified, friendly, and are truly engaged in the needs of their patients. Their mission has remained constant since 1956, they want to be the best and they strive to give each of their patients the personal attention they deserve.

“People often want to know what makes us unique and although it sounds weird ‘service’ is the answer,” said Joe Heitz, owner. “We hear it all the time.”

Heitz Optical is also a strong community partner through their philanthropy and volunteering. They contribute or donate to causes and fundraisers when possible. Heitz Optical wants the members of our community to know that they support them. They volunteer with several industry organizations and are members of the Lions Club. One of the Lions Club’s global causes is vision, as they serve to prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired.

Heitz Optical is located at 2415 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton Illinois 62002. Their phone number is 618-465-1712. Make an appointment, learn more about, or contact Heitz Optical by visiting their website at www.heitzoptical.com. Make sure to stay up to date with news from Heitz Optical by liking their Facebook Page @heitzoptical.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/

The Riverbend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

