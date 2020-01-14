ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named B&B Custom T’s & Gifts as its Small Business of the Month for January 2020.

Whether promoting a business, providing garments to employees and customers, or just finding that special gift for a family member, B & B Custom T’s & Gifts is ready to assist. With more than 30 years of experience, B & B Custom T’s & Gifts has the knowledge and experience necessary to meet their customer’s needs. They offer a wide variety of products including T-shirt printing, promotional products, banners, signs, plaques, trophies, window decals, photos on anything, business cards, mugs, and more.

B & B Custom T’s & Gifts started as a booth at the Alton Expo in 1989. After success at the Alton Expo, Kevan and Marsha Bennett moved B & B Custom T’s & Gifts into Alton Square Mall. From there they continued to expand their business and the services they offered. Now located at 2714 Corner Court in Alton they have become a one stop shop for all gift and garment needs.

B & B Custom T’s & Gifts truly believes that customer service is the key to a successful business. Their main goal is to provide a quality product to their customers. Whether the order is for one product or a thousand B & B Custom T’s & Gifts creates a top-quality product with outstanding customer service. They deliver a fun experience while forging relationships with their customers.

To learn more about the products and services offered by B & B Custom T’s & Gifts visit www.bbteespromo.com. Visit their showroom at 2714 Corner Court Alton, Illinois 62002, or call 618-463-0443. Make sure to stay up to date with what is happening at B & B Custom T’s & Gifts by following them on Facebook at @B & B Custom T’s & Gifts.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

