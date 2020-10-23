ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Alton Securities & Asset Advisors as its Small Business of the Month for October 2020.

Alton Securities & Asset Advisors, locally owned and managed, provides client-focused, service-oriented investment services to both individuals and businesses. Alton Securities' philosophy is based on honesty and integrity, as they seek to build personal, long-term relationships with their clients. Their clientele ranges from those just beginning to plan their financial future to seasoned investors with accumulated wealth. They also help smaller businesses establish retirement plans and provide their employees with retirement planning advice.

Matt Maberry and Augie Wuellner are both Partners and Financial Advisors. Maberry has been a registered securities representative since 1992 after attending Illinois State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance. Wuellner, a past Chairman of the Board for the RiverBend Growth Association, after a 35-year career as a construction executive, changed careers to his lifelong interest in the investment world and became a Financial Advisor.

Alton Securities and Asset Advisors is located at 111 E. 4th Street Suite 100 in Alton, Illinois 62002. They can be reached by phone at 618-466-9700, or toll-free at 800-477-3808. Their temporary office hours will be during market hours, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday. If appointments or phone conferences are needed outside of these hours, they can work with you to schedule an appointment. Visit their website www.altonsecuritiesandassetadvisors.com, and make sure to like and follow their Facebook page @AltonSecurities.

