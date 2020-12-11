GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association reminds everyone that there is still time to purchase tickets for its "Just in Time for Christmas" Raffle. Tickets will be on sale until noon, December 18, 2020, for a chance to win one of four great prize packages.

The RiverBend Growth Association is working in conjunction for the raffle with its two major sponsors: Phillips 66-Wood River Refinery and Busey Bank. The raffle is being done to support the RBGA's programs that support the community's growth and enhancement of the quality of life in the RiverBend region.

"Since we have been unable to hold any of our in-person networking or fundraising activities due to COVID, we thought this would be a great opportunity to support and partner with local merchants to present four different ways to win quality merchandise, just in time for Christmas," John Keller, president of the RBGA, said.

Opportunity #1: Choice Steak Bundle from Godfrey Meat Market; Premium 22" Weber Grill from St. Peters Hardware; BBQ Seasonings, tools, and oils from Olive Oil Marketplace; Backyard Chairs and blankets from OSF Saint Anthony's Healthcare; one dozen Titleist ProV's 1 from Alton Securities and a Yeti 45 Tundra cooler from Fritz Distributing.

Opportunity #2: One night stay at the Best Western Premier Hotel with a $50 Gift Card to the Great Rivers Tap & Grill.

Opportunity #3: One $50 Gift Card to each of the following establishments: Alton Sports Tap, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Gentelin's on Broadway, Johnson's Corner, State Street Market, and Tony's Steakhouse and Bar.

Opportunity #4: White Birch Package includes: Swig Eine Cup, Day & Mood Purse, Barefoot Dreams Scarf, Nora Fleming Platter with 2 Mini's, Glided Muse Candle along with a $100 gift certificate.

Tickets are priced as follows: 1 for $20; 4 for $50 and 10 for $100.

They are available for purchase. a: www.growthassociation.com/raffle

The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, on Facebook Live.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

