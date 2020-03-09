The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the renovations at the Shoppes at Beverly Farm. The Shoppes at Beverly Farm is one of the best-kept secrets in the Riverbend. It is a gift and a resale shop, and a place to get coffee, specialty coffee drinks, and desserts.

The redesigned space is open and bright allowing for a great shopping experience. Beverly Farm residents and employees work in The Shoppes. Allowing residents to learn life skills, and provides them with opportunities and challenges, within their functional capabilities. All proceeds from The Shoppes go directly to the Beverly Farm Foundation, which supports living arrangements, the medical clinic, developmental training, the recreation center, the “I’m An Artist” program, and more.

The resale shop at The Shoppes provides not only for the people who call Beverly Farm home but for the entire area as well. Women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, books, toys, and more are all available. All items in the resale shop are donated. It is thanks to these generous donations that the resale shop can provide these items.

Open Monday – Saturday the coffee shop offers an array of beverages. From locally packaged coffees, to fountain soda there is a beverage for everyone. They also offer delicious baked goods from their very own bakery as well as other local bakeries, soups and personal pizza. The coffee shop is open to the public, Beverly Farm residents, and employees of Beverly Farm.

Beverly Farm is a planned community that nearly 350 individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities call home. There are group homes and jobs, a recreation center with a pool and a full dining facility. There is an equestrian center, a pavilion, all kinds of activities, medical services, therapies, and much more including The Shoppes. Cottages, group homes, apartments, and community-based options make up the landscape, people make it a home.

Beverly Farm is located at 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035. Contact them by phone at 618-466-0367, or on their website www.beverlyfarm.org. The Shoppes are open Monday through Friday from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Stay up to date about what is happening at Beverly Farm by liking their Facebook page @BeverlyFarmFDN and The Shoppes Facebook page @theshoppesatbeverlyfarm.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association you can visit www.growthassociation.com or call 618-467-2280.

