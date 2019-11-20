ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend community hosted a ribbon cutting for the renovations done at Olga’s Kitchen in Alton Square Mall.

The Olga’s Kitchen odyssey began in the mid-1960’s, when founder, Olga Loizon returned to the Mediterranean to visit her family. She came back to Michigan to open her own business a few years later. In 1980 the restaurant opened its doors in Alton, Illinois. Since then Olga’s Kitchen has been a staple in the Riverbend area. The renovation of Olga’s Kitchen has been credited to the strong community support of the business. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the revitalization of Olga’s Kitchen, which represents a significant investment in the Riverbend community and offers a refreshed look.

Olga’s Kitchen has more to offer than great tasting, fresh food. These renovations have expanded seating for guests creating a warm and welcoming space where the community can gather and enjoy both lunch and dinner. The company’s philosophy is about crafting palatable memories by sharing old world recipes from the Mediterranean. Using local and regional ingredients and wrapped in what some call the best bread on the planet, Olga’s Kitchen has transformed the ordinary into a savory dining experience, built on the heritage of its founder.

Olga’s Kitchen is located at 206 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois on the second floor of the Alton Square Mall. The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. To place an order for pickup their phone number is 618-462-0642. Stay up to date on their promotions and specials by following them on Facebook

“Olga’s Kitchen (206 Alton Square, Alton, IL)”. You can also order online at www.olgas.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association you can visit www.growthassociation.com or call 618-467-2280.

More like this: