GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for Asbury Village for their name change from United Methodist Village. Asbury Village better reflects its broad appeal to people of all faiths and backgrounds while honoring its Methodist history.

Asbury Village, along with a new name, also has completed renovations that include a new look for the community and extensive enhancements. They have created spaces for gathering with friends and neighbors, a new library, activity areas, cozy fireplace, coffee bar, and an art gallery that the resident's curate. This community offers a lifestyle that is smart, secure and creates a peace of mind knowing healthcare needs are covered while living maintenance-free.

A not-for-profit Life Plan Community, Asbury Village has been dedicated to serving seniors since 1997. The community offers a vibrant lifestyle with convenient services and amenities, enjoyable activities and a wide variety of residential choices. Residents have access to onsite healthcare, including rehabilitative therapies and assisted living, if ever needed. The patio villas, apartments and assisted living studios offer affordable monthly rental options with no entrance fee required. Freestanding homes are also available. Asbury Village is open to everyone, regardless of faith.

Asbury Village is located at 5201 Asbury Avenue Godfrey, Illinois 62035. They can be reached by phone at 618-466-8662, and their website is www.asburyvillagegodfrey.com. Keep up to date with their projects, events, and activities by following them on Facebook at @AsburyVillage. Schedule a tour today to learn more about Asbury Village.

