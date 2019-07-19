ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon cutting for the brand new First Mid Bank & Trust facility in downtown Alton. Located in the historic Millers Mutual Building, First Mid Bank & Trust is the only bank with a location in downtown Alton.

One of the features First Mid Bank & Trust has brought to downtown Alton is an ATM in the parking lot across 4th street from the facility. First Mid has plans to upgrade this ATM to allow you to virtually connect with a teller if needed. According to Lisa Fowler, Regional Community President, “We’re excited to be a part of the Alton community. By expanding our footprint in this region, we’re now able to offer our customers more access to comprehensive banking, wealth management, and insurance products and services. Our customers are important to us, and we’re ready to help them achieve their financial goals in any way we can.”

First Mid Bank & Trust is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, the First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve customers well over the last 154 years.

At the ceremony, Regional Community President Lisa Fowler thanked the City of Alton, Giant City Properties, Jayne and John Simmmons, and the team at First Mid Bank & Trust for helping make this facility happen. Those in attendance were excited about the changes at the Millers Mutual Building, and are looking forward to the evolution of the building. Branch Manager Martha Schultz and her staff are eager to spread the word about this new facility and assist those in the Alton area.

First Mid Bank & Trust’s Alton center is located at 111 E 4th St. Alton, IL 62002. They can be reached at 618-619-1200 or visit www.firstmid.com. Their lobby hours are Monday through Thursday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Friday 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, and closed Saturday and Sunday. Stay up to date with news and information by liking their Facebook Page @FirstMidBankTrustAlton.

