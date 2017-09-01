RiverBend Growth Association announces newest members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members: 4204 Main St. Brewery

Edward Jones – Jim Pipkin

Poputopia, LLC

Well Creek Pharmacy Bethalto Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending