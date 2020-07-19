GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

Alton Township

Mary Bohart, Alton Township Supervisor

100 A E Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

618-462-0091

The town of Alton has three sections to it. The Supervisor is over General Assistance. General Assistance can help certain people with their rent, utilities and food. You have to meet a certain criterion to qualify for our services. Most of our clients are in the process of getting on social security disability. 618-462-0091

Our building also housed the Assessor's Office on Broadway. They help anyone with their assessment on their property, Assessment Freeze Deduction and General Homestead over 65. This keeps our seniors having to go to Edwardsville. 618-462-0671.

Alton Prospect League Baseball

Steve Marso, Owner

As a member of the Prospect League, the Alton team is scheduled to begin its first season in May 2021. With more than 20 years in baseball, Marso bought the Alton expansion team in January. Most recently he owned the Waterloo (Iowa) Bucks and part of the Northwoods League. Prior to that, he worked with many minor league teams, including the St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota Twins Spring Training.

The new Prospect League baseball franchise in Alton launched a “Name the Team” competition, encouraging future fans and community members to help name the new team scheduled to begin play in the 2021 season. The “Name the Team” competition runs through July 24. Five finalists will be chosen for fans to vote on through Aug. 1. The new team name will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at at Gordon Moore Park, where the winner will get official Alton Baseball merchandise and two season tickets for the 2021 season. Participants should submit proposed names at www.AltonBaseball.com. In the event that the same name is submitted by multiple participants, the person who submitted the name first will be deemed the submitter of the proposed name.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

