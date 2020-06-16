GODFREY, IL.- The Riverbend Growth Association announces its new members:

Enbridge

Brent Rush, Sr. Community Engagement Advisor

21979 N. 1500 East Road

Pontiac, IL 61764

918-223-2400

Article continues after sponsor message

www.enbridge.com

Established in 1949, Enbridge is North America’s premier energy infrastructure company and exists to fuel people’s quality of life.

Enbridge transports, distributes and generates energy, with diversified assets that include a balance between crude oil and natural gas, as well as an expanding renewables business. Enbridge connects key supply basins with consuming markets to move a very large slice of North America’s oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, safely and reliably.

That balance between oil and natural gas includes North America’s premium natural gas transmission franchise, liquids pipeline business, and natural gas utility business. This footprint provides us with scale and diversity to compete, to grow and to provide the energy people need and want.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with major offices in Houston, Edmonton, Toronto, Duluth, MN, Superior, WI, and Chatham, ON, Enbridge has a workforce of about 13,000 people, primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280

More like this: