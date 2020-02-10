GODFREY, IL. February 10, 2020…The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

3As Sign Language Interpreting Services

Amanda Pennington Owner

Godfrey IL 62035

(224) 388-6221

3As is an interpreter owned agency. I have 18 years of experience, having served the Deaf and hearing communities from Chicago to Carbondale. I have been located in Godfrey, Illinois, since 2012. I subcontract highly skilled licensed and certified interpreters across the Illinois and Missouri metro-area to facilitate communication and access. If your company involves customer service in anyway, 3As can make interactions seamless. Employee's access and customer satisfaction for people who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing is important and required under the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act). 3As builds relatable bridges and serves the community by helping local businesses become more inclusive. 3As provides interpreters at community events, schools, hospitals, doctors offices, meetings, discoveries, etc. Call or email to book an interpreter!

Fitness for the Soul

Tabitha Schulte Owner

4425 Industrial Drive

Alton IL 62002-5939

(618) 917-4475

fitnessforthesoul.net

Fitness for the Soul was started on May 3, 2010. I was offered a room on the bottom floor of Nautilus essentially in a closet and under the play land, with the knowledge that there had been several massage therapists that had failed to start a business there before. I took this as a challenge. I was moved after 8 months to the room next door that was twice as big but still very noisy. After 6 months of being in that room I requested that one of the owners send me someone from their family to get a massage to help me promote. I knew that if I got someone on my side I could try to move upstairs with a little convincing from their family member. It worked!! The next week I had my first room upstairs and from there another room and so on. We now have five rooms and seven massage therapists :). Our massage therapists know many modalities and have several certifications and skills including medical massage, advanced medical massage, prenatal massage, eyelash extensions, custom spray tanning, and etc. The great thing is, since we are inside Nautilus (but don't have to be a member to get a massage), our clients can utilize the gym and daycare while they are there for the day. Where else can you get a massage by a very skilled professional massage therapist while your kiddos are being watched and afterwards go right down to the hot tub or steam room.

Russell Cellular

Leigh Ann Williford Store Manager

623 Wesley Drive

Wood River IL 62095-1970

(618) 259-4760

“Russell Cellular, Inc. is an exclusive Verizon Authorized Retailer specializing in wireless communication services and is one of the nation’s largest Verizon Wireless Retailers.”

With its start in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list became a prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Russell Cellular is a nine-time Hall of Fame Inc. 5000 Honoree making the elite list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs. Russell Cellular’s growth, expansion and creating jobs, has contributed to the success of local economies in 31 states.

“Providing the best wireless experience to every customer, every time.”

Russell Cellular’s mission is to be the most respected agent in the markets we serve. Every employee has an opportunity to contribute, learn, and advance based on merit. We value dedication and wholeheartedly believe in each other. We are a true team working together to win our customers and drive our organization to greater success. It is our daily commitment to providing the best wireless experience to every customer every time that turns our mission into reality.

Smoothie King

Nathan & Erica Davis Owner/Operator

317L Homer M Adams Pkwy

Alton IL 62002-5929

(618) 433-8322

smoothieking.com

Smoothie King, the world’s leading smoothie brand committed to inspiring guests to live healthy, active lifestyles. As part of its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey, Smoothie King’s diverse menu features 70 purposefully-blended smoothies tailored to each guest’s needs – all of which fit into one of four purpose categories: Fitness Blends, Slim Blends, Wellness Blends and Take a Break Blends.

Smoothie King implemented its Clean Blends™ promise last year as part of its mission to be more transparent about what ingredients go and don’t go into each smoothie. Through this promise, Smoothie King is committed to using more whole fruits and organic vegetables – like mangoes, blueberries, kale and spinach – to blend more nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The Clean Blends™ promise also means zero added sugar in many purpose blends and a menu with absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients on the brand’s “No No List.”

Having a background in medical sales, Nathan has a passion for healthy living and wanted to further combine his love of health and wellness with his professional career and decided to invest in a Smoothie King with his wife. Erica has a background as an elementary teacher and initially came across Smoothie King and fell in love with the nutritious and tasty product.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

