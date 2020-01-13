Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL. January 13, 2020…The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members: LungSmarter Foundation: Lung Health Education Organization Provides Vital Services to the Community For founder Jaris Waide, creating the LungSmarter Foundation has been a labor of passion, strongly motivated to save lives when minutes count in a medical emergency. The LungSmarter Foundation, LungSmarter.Com is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing lung health education to the community and distributing emergency medical supplies, such as EpiPens, to first responders who need these life-saving medical items year-round. If an EpiPen had been used on Waide by emergency medical technicians who responded to her distress call, the LungSmarter founder would have avoided or minimized the effects of cardiac arrest. Waide’s journey with asthma began in 1998, when she had such a devastating asthma attack that she was unresponsive when help arrived. A lack of oxygen to Waide’s brain left her with mobility and speech problems. She is also legally blind. “I was living in another state, when I called 911 and said, ‘I can’t breathe!’” recalled Waide. “EMT’s arrived within four minutes, but due to apparent lack of medical knowledge or available emergency medical supplies, and excessive delay, I arrived 22 minutes later to a nearby hospital emergency room as dead on arrival.” “Hospital records documented that 12 minutes expired before anyone attempted to revive me,” Waide continued. Pledging to this community since2000 with a team of dedicated volunteers, reaching out to new & dedicated donors. The LungSmarter Foundation fundraises year-round to make a difference for the Greater RiverBend area. LungSmarter collaborates with Madison County 911 Emergency Services and local fire protection districts to save lives and donates funds for life-saving supplies. Some of the items provided include cardiopulmonary resuscitation assistance aids, air masks, air tubes, emergency treatments for excessive bleeding and disposable attachments for monitoring technology for heart and lungs. In the future, LungSmarter will continue to sponsor the Annual Alphabet Walk, 2020 is “T” is for Teaming, along with additional children’s educational events, present guest speakers, promote safety measures and much more. “The LungSmarter Foundation is truly honored to join the RiverBend Growth Association,” said Waide. “This partnership will be mutually beneficial. It will expand our efforts, and thereby, help more people, making a greater connection.” Fund-raising efforts are continuous& donations stay local. For more information, contact Waide at jaris@piasanet.com or jaris@lungsmarter.com. Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending