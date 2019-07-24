GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

Byrider Auto Sales: Byrider Auto Sales sells used vehicles to people that need to build or re-build their credit. Byrider Auto Sales program includes a service contract and discounted service work during the term of the agreement. Janet Hortin. 1710 Vaughn Road, Wood River, IL 62095. 618-258-8700. Jdbyrider.com.

Moyer Contracting Company: Bill Moyer, Owner. 1839 N Rodgers Ave. Alton, IL 62002. 618-465-2300

Zion Lutheran Church & School: Founded in 1859, Zion Lutheran Church serves the residents of Madison County and the surrounding area, assisting the work of the church and the people of the community. From its location in Bethalto, the church offers weekly worship services, along with opportunities to participate in choir, Praise Band, small groups for Bible study and missions, mission trips, disaster-relief trips, Stephen Ministry, youth and children’s ministry, and many other organizations. Zion started its first Christian elementary school in 1877. Today, Zion Lutheran School provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for children in Preschool through Grade 8 and their families. In addition to the core curriculum — which includes handwriting, phonics, and reading — the school offers Spanish, athletics, band, choir, robotics, and much more! All are welcome at Zion. Laura Warfel, Director of Marketing & Recruitment. 625 Church Dr. Bethalto, IL 62010. 618-377-5507. www.zlsbethalto.org.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

