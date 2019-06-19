GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

Alton Square Mall: 200 Alton Square Alton, IL 62002. 618-300-3164. www.shopaltonsquare.com



eXp Realty, LLC: In 2009, eXp Realty launched the first ever cloud-based brokerage. We believe that agents should have a choice in how and where they work, and deserve the benefits of being a shareholder. Today eXp Realty is one of the fastest growing real estate brands in North America, with thoughts of agents operating across the United States and Canada with a launch coming soon to Australia and the United Kingdom. With a focus on innovation, eXp Realty is changing the way that agents, brokers and homeowners work together in an adaptive sustainable environment. eXp Realty is the only real estate brokerage that makes agents shareholders. That means agents have a direct interest in the company’s future and actively provide feedback to make sure we’re looking out for our buyers and sellers everywhere, with the flexibility to do what we know is best for our local markets. Lisa Webb Real Estate Broker. 60 IL 157 Suite B4, Box 10, Edwardsville, IL 62025. 618-407-2513. Lisawebb.exprealty.com.



Lindsay, Dr. John E: Podiatry Surgery.



The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

