RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:
State Representative Monica Bristow
Brunaugh Construction & Design, LLC
Cutting Edge Lawn Services, LLC
Function Fitness Images
Mandh Properties
McKendree University
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
