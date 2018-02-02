GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

State Representative Monica Bristow
Brunaugh Construction & Design, LLC
Cutting Edge Lawn Services, LLC
Function Fitness Images
Mandh Properties
McKendree University

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

