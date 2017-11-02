GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:

Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness LLC
Benchmark Mortgage
Germania Brew Haus
Golf at Lockhaven DBA Lockhaven
Good Looking Kettle Corn
Northwestern Mutual
Solera Wines Inc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this:

AHS Senior Seana Gray Earns Multiple Academic Honors
Apr 17, 2025
Lived By 'The Golden Rule:' Jack Helmkamp’s Faith and Service Shaped Region
Jul 24, 2025
Local Home Builders and Remodelers Association Talks Growth in Trades Industry
6 days ago
From Campus to Community: Jacqueline Reyes Joins the Wedge Team
4 days ago
Budzinski, Smith Introduce Bipartisan E15 Legislation, Call on EPA to Cut Red Tape
Aug 11, 2025

 