GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:

  • Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC/ American Family Insurance
  • Bluestem Vodka
  • Edison’s Entertainment Complex
  • hazel2blue
  • Little Mexico
  • Sherry’s Snacks
  • SmartStyle Hair Salons

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this:

Giannoulias and Sims Hosts Minority and Women-Owned Vendor Workshop
Jun 15, 2025
Pastor Paul Westbrook’s Faith and Humility Inspires Thousands In Edwardsville Area
Jul 21, 2025
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Milk Bank Now Accepting Donations  
Jun 23, 2025
Illinois Secures 11 Top Spots on Business Facilities’ Annual Report
2 days ago

 