RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
July 6, 2017 8:56 AM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:
- Associated Physicians Group
- Bel Air Motel
- Cedarhurst of Bethalto
- K & F Electric Inc.
- Landmark Realty, Inc
- The Max Sports
- Midwest Regional Bank
- Quality Assured Industrial Coatings
- T-Mobile (Wireless Vision)
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
