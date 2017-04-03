Riverbend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members: American Family Insurance – Jeremy Vacca

Buena Vista – Grafton

George’s Photography – East Alton

Marshall, Jerry, Dr. - Bethalto

Mattress Firm – Alton

Star Memorial Pet Crematory - Brighton

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.