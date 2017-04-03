Riverbend Growth Association announces new members
April 3, 2017 2:55 PM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:
- American Family Insurance – Jeremy Vacca
- Buena Vista – Grafton
- George’s Photography – East Alton
- Marshall, Jerry, Dr. - Bethalto
- Mattress Firm – Alton
- Star Memorial Pet Crematory - Brighton
- USA Mortgage – Lance Obermeyer
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
