RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
August 2, 2016 10:36 AM August 2, 2016 10:37 AM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Alton Physical Therapy – Alton, IL
- Caritas Family Solutions – Belleville, IL
- Grafton Winery the Vinyards – Grafton, IL
- Performance Eyecare – Alton, IL
- Riverbend Business Partners – Hartford, IL
- Saints Peter & Paul School – Alton, IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
