Riverbend Growth Association announces new members
July 8, 2016 10:47 AM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- American Air – Wood River, IL
- LaBest Pet Resort & Services – Edwardsville, IL
- Ruby's – Edwardsville, IL
- Foxes Grove – Wood River, IL
- Integrity of Godfrey – Godfrey, IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.
