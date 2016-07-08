Riverbend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: American Air – Wood River, IL

LaBest Pet Resort & Services – Edwardsville, IL

Ruby's – Edwardsville, IL

Foxes Grove – Wood River, IL

Integrity of Godfrey – Godfrey, IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.