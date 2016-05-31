RiverBend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Amare, NFP – East Alton, IL

Chris B's Culinary Creations LLC – Bethalto, IL

Fitness for the Soul – Alton, IL

Midwest Basement Tech – Brighton, IL

Mosquito Joe of Madison County – Granite City, IL

Olga's Kitchen – Alton, IL

Walmart – Godfrey, IL The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.