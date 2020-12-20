GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces a new member:

Sierra Club

Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator

P.O. Box 702

112 Front Street

Alton IL 62002-0702

(618) 977-2319

SierraClub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades

ALTON - The Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club has been active in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Bond and Calhoun counties for the past 48 years. With more than 900 local members, an established network of activists led by a devoted nine-member executive committee, and positive working relationships with local administrative decision-makers, this group has long been an environmental leader in downstate Illinois.

Through its Three Rivers Project, the Piasa Palisades Group has spent the past 20 years working in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties successfully protecting this region's big rivers, wetlands and open space, promoting sustainable agriculture and pollinator projects, clean air and water and renewable energy.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

